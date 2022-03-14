Big Joanie, Pleasure Venom, Hunx and His Punx, Problem Patterns, more added to Bikini Kill tour

by Tours

Bikini Kill have announced more supports for their upcoming tour. Big Joanie, Problem Patterns, Pleasure Venom, Hunx and His Punx, Snoozers, Ribbon Stage, Brontez Purnell, Glass Body, and Las Nubes will be joining them on select dates. These supports join the already announced Bleached, Lithics, Table Sugar, Mecca Normal, Hurry Up, Donkey Bugs, Pineapple RNR, CB Radio Gorgeous, and H.C. McEntire. See the updated dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 26Pappy + Harriet'sPioneertown, CA (w/Bleached)
Apr 29Greek TheatreLos Angeles, CA (w/Bleached)
May 02Rialto TheatreTucson, AZ (w/Hunx and his Punx)
May 04Sunshine TheaterAlbuquerque, NM (w/Hunx and his Punx)
May 05Lowbrow Palace (outdoors)El Paso, TX (w/Hunx and his Punx)
May 07The Mohawk (outdoors)Austin, TX (w/Hunx and his Punx)
May 08The Mohawk (outdoors)Austin, TX (w/Pleasure Venom)
May 09The Factory in Deep EllumDallas, TX (w/Hunx and his Punx)
May 27The Ground at ClubspaceMiami, FL (w/Glass Body)
May 28The Ground at ClubspaceMiami, FL (w/Las Nubes)
May 29The Plaza LiveOrlando, FL
May 31Backyard Series at the St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt. Augustine, FL
Jun 03PrimaveraBarcelona, ES
Jun 05Arena PucciniBologna, IT (w/Big Joanie)
Jun 06MagnoliaMilan, IT (w/Big Joanie)
Jun 08TrabendoParis, FR (w/Big Joanie)
Jun 09TrabendoParis, FR (w/Big Joanie)
Jun 10Le BotaniqueBrussels, BE (w/Big Joanie)
Jun 12O2 Academy GlasgowGlasgow, UK (w/Problem Patterns)
Jun 13RoundhouseLondon, UK (w/Snoozers)
Jun 23Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC (w/H.C. McEntire)
Jun 24The Jefferson TheatreCharlottesville, VA (w/H.C. McEntire)
Jun 25Orange PeelAsheville, NC (w/H.C. McEntire)
Jun 27The Mill & MineKnoxville, TN (w/Hurry Up)
Jun 28Headliner's Music HallLouisville, KY (w/Hurry Up)
Jun 30Marathon Music WorksNashville, TN (w/Hurry Up)
Jul 01The EasternAtlanta, GA (w/Hurry Up)
Jul 03Mosswood MeltdownOakland, CA
Jul 08Rooftop at Pier 17New York, NY (w/Ribbon Stage)
Jul 11The FillmoreSilver Spring, MD (w/Brontez Purnell)
Jul 12The FillmoreSilver Spring, MD
Jul 13Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA (w/Brontez Purnell)
Jul 15Boch Center Wang TheatreBoston, MA (w/Brontez Purnell)
Jul 16Higher Ground BurlingtonSouth Burlington, VT (w/Brontez Purnell)
Jul 18M TelusMontreal, QC (w/CB Radio Gorgeous)
Jul 19Danforth Music HallToronto, ON (w/CB Radio Gorgeous)
Jul 20Danforth Music HallToronto, ON (w/CB Radio Gorgeous)
Jul 22Agora TheatreCleveland, OH (w/Donkey Bugs)
Jul 23Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI (w/XV, CB Radio Gorgeous)
Jul 24Riverside TheaterMilwaukee, WI (w/Pineapple RNR)
Aug 07Astra KulturhausBerlin, DE (w/Snoozers)
Aug 08GruenspanHamburg, DE (w/Snoozers)
Aug 10Oya FestivalOslo, NO
Aug 11Way Out WestGothenburg, SE
Aug 12-14Flow FestivalHelsinkini, FI
Sep 08Crystal BallroomPortland, OR (w/Table Sugar)
Sep 09Crystal BallroomPortland, OR (w/Lithics)
Sep 11Capitol TheaterOlympia, WA (w/Table Sugar)
Sep 12Capitol TheaterOlympia, WA (w/Mecca Normal)
Sep 15Distrikt VictoriaVictoria, BC (w/Mecca Normal)
Sep 17Marymoor ParkRedmond, WA (w/Table Sugar)