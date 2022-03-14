Bikini Kill have announced more supports for their upcoming tour. Big Joanie, Problem Patterns, Pleasure Venom, Hunx and His Punx, Snoozers, Ribbon Stage, Brontez Purnell, Glass Body, and Las Nubes will be joining them on select dates. These supports join the already announced Bleached, Lithics, Table Sugar, Mecca Normal, Hurry Up, Donkey Bugs, Pineapple RNR, CB Radio Gorgeous, and H.C. McEntire. See the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 26
|Pappy + Harriet's
|Pioneertown, CA (w/Bleached)
|Apr 29
|Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Bleached)
|May 02
|Rialto Theatre
|Tucson, AZ (w/Hunx and his Punx)
|May 04
|Sunshine Theater
|Albuquerque, NM (w/Hunx and his Punx)
|May 05
|Lowbrow Palace (outdoors)
|El Paso, TX (w/Hunx and his Punx)
|May 07
|The Mohawk (outdoors)
|Austin, TX (w/Hunx and his Punx)
|May 08
|The Mohawk (outdoors)
|Austin, TX (w/Pleasure Venom)
|May 09
|The Factory in Deep Ellum
|Dallas, TX (w/Hunx and his Punx)
|May 27
|The Ground at Clubspace
|Miami, FL (w/Glass Body)
|May 28
|The Ground at Clubspace
|Miami, FL (w/Las Nubes)
|May 29
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando, FL
|May 31
|Backyard Series at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|St. Augustine, FL
|Jun 03
|Primavera
|Barcelona, ES
|Jun 05
|Arena Puccini
|Bologna, IT (w/Big Joanie)
|Jun 06
|Magnolia
|Milan, IT (w/Big Joanie)
|Jun 08
|Trabendo
|Paris, FR (w/Big Joanie)
|Jun 09
|Trabendo
|Paris, FR (w/Big Joanie)
|Jun 10
|Le Botanique
|Brussels, BE (w/Big Joanie)
|Jun 12
|O2 Academy Glasgow
|Glasgow, UK (w/Problem Patterns)
|Jun 13
|Roundhouse
|London, UK (w/Snoozers)
|Jun 23
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC (w/H.C. McEntire)
|Jun 24
|The Jefferson Theatre
|Charlottesville, VA (w/H.C. McEntire)
|Jun 25
|Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC (w/H.C. McEntire)
|Jun 27
|The Mill & Mine
|Knoxville, TN (w/Hurry Up)
|Jun 28
|Headliner's Music Hall
|Louisville, KY (w/Hurry Up)
|Jun 30
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, TN (w/Hurry Up)
|Jul 01
|The Eastern
|Atlanta, GA (w/Hurry Up)
|Jul 03
|Mosswood Meltdown
|Oakland, CA
|Jul 08
|Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York, NY (w/Ribbon Stage)
|Jul 11
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD (w/Brontez Purnell)
|Jul 12
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD
|Jul 13
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Brontez Purnell)
|Jul 15
|Boch Center Wang Theatre
|Boston, MA (w/Brontez Purnell)
|Jul 16
|Higher Ground Burlington
|South Burlington, VT (w/Brontez Purnell)
|Jul 18
|M Telus
|Montreal, QC (w/CB Radio Gorgeous)
|Jul 19
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON (w/CB Radio Gorgeous)
|Jul 20
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON (w/CB Radio Gorgeous)
|Jul 22
|Agora Theatre
|Cleveland, OH (w/Donkey Bugs)
|Jul 23
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI (w/XV, CB Radio Gorgeous)
|Jul 24
|Riverside Theater
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Pineapple RNR)
|Aug 07
|Astra Kulturhaus
|Berlin, DE (w/Snoozers)
|Aug 08
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE (w/Snoozers)
|Aug 10
|Oya Festival
|Oslo, NO
|Aug 11
|Way Out West
|Gothenburg, SE
|Aug 12-14
|Flow Festival
|Helsinkini, FI
|Sep 08
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR (w/Table Sugar)
|Sep 09
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR (w/Lithics)
|Sep 11
|Capitol Theater
|Olympia, WA (w/Table Sugar)
|Sep 12
|Capitol Theater
|Olympia, WA (w/Mecca Normal)
|Sep 15
|Distrikt Victoria
|Victoria, BC (w/Mecca Normal)
|Sep 17
|Marymoor Park
|Redmond, WA (w/Table Sugar)