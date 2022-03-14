Cliffdiver announce new album, release video for “New Vegas Bomb” feat. Skatune Network

by Em Moore
Cliffdiver have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Exercise Your Demons and will be out May 6 via SideOneDummy Records. The band have also released a video for their song featuring Skatune Network, "New Vegas Bomb". The video was directed by Benjamin Lieber. Cliffdiver released At Your Own Risk in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Exercise Your Demons Tracklist
1. New Vegas Bomb (feat. Skatune Network)
2. Who Let the Hawgz Out?
3. Frankie Muniz Don't Smoke No Mids
4. We Saw the Same Sunset
5. Death is a Wedding (With Eternity)
6. Super Saiyan Al Pacino
7. Dick Van Yikes
8. I Left My Heart at Lemon Lake
9. IKEA Strikes Back