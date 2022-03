, Posted by Tours 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Spanish Love Songs have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. Kali Masi will be joining them on the majority of dates. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 16. Spanish Love Songs will be releasing Brave Faces Etc. on April 15 and released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the dates below.