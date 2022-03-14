Be Well announce new EP, release “Treadless” video

by Em Moore
Be Well have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Hello Sun and will be out May 20 via Revelation Records and End Hits Records. The band have also released a video for their song "Treadless". The video was directed by Joseph Pattisall. Be Well released The Weight and The Cost in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Hello Sun Tracklist
1. Treadless
2. I Will Leave You With This
3. An Endless Loop
4. Hello Sun
5. Only One Wish
6. In The Shadow Of Who You Thought I Was