Tours 4 hours ago by Em Moore

Alexisonfire have announced North American tour dates. Tickets go on sale March 18. The band will be releasing their new album Otherness on June 24 via Dine Alone Records. Alexisonfire released a handful of singles over the course of 2019 and 2020 and their last studio album was Old Crows / Young Cardinals in 2009. Check out the dates below.