Alexisonfire have announced North American tour dates. Tickets go on sale March 18. The band will be releasing their new album Otherness on June 24 via Dine Alone Records. Alexisonfire released a handful of singles over the course of 2019 and 2020 and their last studio album was Old Crows / Young Cardinals in 2009. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 19
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, TN
|May 20
|The Eastern
|Atlanta, GA
|May 21
|Welcome to Rockville
|Daytona Beach, FL
|May 23
|House of Blues
|New Orleans, LA
|May 25
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|May 27
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|May 29
|So What Music Festival
|Dallas, TX
|Jul 13
|Bluesfest
|Ottawa, ON
|Jul 14
|M-Telus
|Montreal, QC
|Jul 21
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA
|Jul 22
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD
|Jul 23
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York, NY
|Sep 14
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|Sep 15
|The Fillmore
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 04
|Hollywood Palladium
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 05
|The Warfield Theatre
|San Francisco, CA
|Oct 08
|SOMA
|San Diego, CA
|Oct 09
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA