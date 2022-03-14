Alexisonfire announce North American tour dates

Alexisonfire
by Tours

Alexisonfire have announced North American tour dates. Tickets go on sale March 18. The band will be releasing their new album Otherness on June 24 via Dine Alone Records. Alexisonfire released a handful of singles over the course of 2019 and 2020 and their last studio album was Old Crows / Young Cardinals in 2009. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 19Marathon Music WorksNashville, TN
May 20The EasternAtlanta, GA
May 21Welcome to RockvilleDaytona Beach, FL
May 23House of BluesNew Orleans, LA
May 25Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
May 27White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
May 29So What Music FestivalDallas, TX
Jul 13BluesfestOttawa, ON
Jul 14M-TelusMontreal, QC
Jul 21RoadrunnerBoston, MA
Jul 22The FillmoreSilver Spring, MD
Jul 23The Rooftop at Pier 17New York, NY
Sep 14House of BluesCleveland, OH
Sep 15The FillmoreDetroit, MI
Oct 04Hollywood PalladiumLos Angeles, CA
Oct 05The Warfield TheatreSan Francisco, CA
Oct 08SOMASan Diego, CA
Oct 09House of BluesAnaheim, CA