Edmonton based Super Friendly Fest has announced their lineup for this year. Propagandhi, Comeback Kid, The Flatliners, Protest the Hero, MakeWar, and Misery Signals are among the bands announced. The festival will take place September 10 -11 at Union Hall in Edmonton, Alberta. Check out the full lineup below.
Super Friendly Fest 2022 Lineup
Propagandhi
Comeback Kid
The Flatliners
Good Riddance
Ignite
Compromise
Belvedere
MakeWar
Brutal Youth
Fire Next Time
Rest Easy
Bad Buddy
The Penske File
Protest the Hero
Misery Signals
Moneen
Choke
The Fullblast
Living With Lions
Calling All Captains
Carpenter
Drive By Punch
Norell
Nicolas Rage
Medical Pilot