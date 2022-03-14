Propagandhi, Comeback Kid, MakeWar, more to play Super Friendly Fest

by Festivals & Events

Edmonton based Super Friendly Fest has announced their lineup for this year. Propagandhi, Comeback Kid, The Flatliners, Protest the Hero, MakeWar, and Misery Signals are among the bands announced. The festival will take place September 10 -11 at Union Hall in Edmonton, Alberta. Check out the full lineup below.

Super Friendly Fest 2022 Lineup

Propagandhi

Comeback Kid

The Flatliners

Good Riddance

Ignite

Compromise

Belvedere

MakeWar

Brutal Youth

Fire Next Time

Rest Easy

Bad Buddy

The Penske File

Protest the Hero

Misery Signals

Moneen

Choke

The Fullblast

Living With Lions

Calling All Captains

Carpenter

Drive By Punch

Norell

Nicolas Rage

Medical Pilot