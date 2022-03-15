Converge have announced European shows with their Bloodmoon lineup. The expanded lineup is Jacob Bannon, Kurt Ballou, Nate Newton, Ben Koller, Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky, and Ben Chisholm. Hexvessel will be playing on the majority of dates. There will be two US Bloodmoon shows in April. Converge released Bloodmoon: I in 2021. Check out the dates below.