Converge have announced European shows with their Bloodmoon lineup. The expanded lineup is Jacob Bannon, Kurt Ballou, Nate Newton, Ben Koller, Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky, and Ben Chisholm. Hexvessel will be playing on the majority of dates. There will be two US Bloodmoon shows in April. Converge released Bloodmoon: I in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 25
|Hellfest
|Clisson, FR (no Hexvessel)
|Jun 27
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Jun 28
|Alexandra Palace Theatre
|London, UK
|Jun 29
|Albert Hall
|Manchester, UK
|Jun 30
|Philharmonie
|Haarlem, NL
|Jul 01
|Astra
|Berlin, DE
|Jul 02
|Roskilde Festival
|Roskilde, DK (no Hexvessel)