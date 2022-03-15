Converge announce EU & UK 'Bloodmoon' shows

by Tours

Converge have announced European shows with their Bloodmoon lineup. The expanded lineup is Jacob Bannon, Kurt Ballou, Nate Newton, Ben Koller, Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky, and Ben Chisholm. Hexvessel will be playing on the majority of dates. There will be two US Bloodmoon shows in April. Converge released Bloodmoon: I in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 25HellfestClisson, FR (no Hexvessel)
Jun 27SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE
Jun 28Alexandra Palace TheatreLondon, UK
Jun 29Albert HallManchester, UK
Jun 30PhilharmonieHaarlem, NL
Jul 01AstraBerlin, DE
Jul 02Roskilde FestivalRoskilde, DK (no Hexvessel)