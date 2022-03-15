Cave In announce album details, release “New Reality” video

Cave In have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Heavy Pendulum and will be out May 20 via Relapse Records. The band's current lineup is Stephen Brodsky, Adam McGrath, John-Robert Conners, and Nate Newton. A video for their first single "New Reality" has also been released. The video was directed, produced, and edited by Michael Gilday. Cave In released Final Transmission in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Heavy Pendulum Tracklist

New Reality

Blood Spiller

Floating Skulls

Heavy Pendulum

Pendulambient

Careless Offering

Blinded By a Blaze

Amaranthine

Searchers of Hell

Nightmare Eyes

Days of Nothing

Waiting For Love

Reckoning

Wavering Angel