Dead Heat have announced Californian tour dates for May. Seed of Pain and Age of Apocalypse will be joining them on all dates. Dead Heat released World At War in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 26
|Rebut Spirits
|San Diego, CA (w/Seed of Pain, Age of Apocalypse, Scalp, Mongrel)
|May 27
|First Street Billiards
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Seed of Pain, Age of Apocalypse, Law of Power, Scalp, Wrath)
|May 28
|X-Bar
|Cupertino, CA (w/Seed of Pain, Age of Apocalypse, Extinguish)
|May 29
|Programme
|Fullerton, CA (no Dead Heat, w/Seed of Pain, Age of Apocalypse, Jinx, Firestarter, Major Pain)