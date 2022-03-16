Dead Heat announce California shows

Dead Heat announce California shows
by Tours

Dead Heat have announced Californian tour dates for May. Seed of Pain and Age of Apocalypse will be joining them on all dates. Dead Heat released World At War in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 26Rebut SpiritsSan Diego, CA (w/Seed of Pain, Age of Apocalypse, Scalp, Mongrel)
May 27First Street BilliardsLos Angeles, CA (w/Seed of Pain, Age of Apocalypse, Law of Power, Scalp, Wrath)
May 28X-BarCupertino, CA (w/Seed of Pain, Age of Apocalypse, Extinguish)
May 29ProgrammeFullerton, CA (no Dead Heat, w/Seed of Pain, Age of Apocalypse, Jinx, Firestarter, Major Pain)