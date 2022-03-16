Weezer announce 'SZNZ' EPs, release new song

Weezer have announced that they will be releasing four new EPs over the course of this year. The project is called SZNZ and each new EP will be released on the first day of that season. The first EP is called Spring and will be out March 20. The band have released their first single called "A Little Bit of Love". Weezer released OK Human and Van Weezer in 2021. Check out the song and Spring tracklist below.