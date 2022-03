3 hours ago by Em Moore

Spy and Maniac have released a split 4-song EP together. The EP features two new songs from each band - "Clobbered" and "1-800" by Spy and "Last Rites" and "Rapture" by Maniac. It is available digitally and will be available as a 7-inch in April via Triple B Records. Spy released Habitual Offender in 2021. Maniac released their split with Seed of Pain in 2019 and their album War & Insanity in 2018. Check out the EP below.