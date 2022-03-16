Handheld to release album, share new song

by Em Moore
Kitchener, Ontario based skatepunks Handheld have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called A Canadian Tragedy and will be out June 14 via Thousand Island Records. The band have also released their first single "Bend the Iron" that features Emilie Plamondon (Punk Roquette). Handheld released All We Could Afford in 2005. Check out the song and tracklist below.
A Canadian Tragedy Tracklist
1. Double Double DUI
2. Leaving Candyland
3. On the Fly
4. Flip the Scrip
5. School is in Session
6. Bend the Iron
7. Group of Six
8. Somewhere Over Kentucky
9. The Log Driver's Waltz
10. Life of a Hitman
11. Coming Home