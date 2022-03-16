Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Last Gang have announced European tour dates for this summer. The Last Gang released Noise Noise Noise in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 23
|Goldmarks
|Stuttgart, DE
|Jul 24
|Jugendcafe
|Zwiesel, DE (w/Belvedere)
|Jul 25
|Trompete
|Bachum, DE (w/The Drowns)
|Jul 27
|Unter Deck
|Munich, DE (w/Get Dead)
|Jul 28
|Dynamo
|Zurich, DE (w/Get Dead)
|Jul 29
|Rockhal
|Luxembourg, LU (w/The Descendents)
|Jul 30
|Rock n' Eat Live
|Lyon, FR
|Jul 31
|Xtremefest
|Albi, FR
|Aug 01
|MTC
|Cologne, DE (w/Get Dead)
|Aug 02
|Kantine
|Nuremburg, DE (w/Get Dead)
|Aug 03
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE (w/Get Dead)
|Aug 04
|Indra Club
|Hamburg, DE (w/Get Dead)
|Aug 05
|Brackrock Ecofest
|Duffel, DE
|Aug 06
|Astrant
|Ede, NL
|Aug 07
|Musicon
|Den Haag, NL
|Aug 08
|TBA
|Lille, FR (w/Belvedere, Chaser)
|Aug 09
|Le Trou
|Salavaux, CH
|Aug 11
|TBA
|TBA
|Aug 12
|Bayfest
|Bellaria-Igea Marina, IT