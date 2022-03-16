The Last Gang announce Europe tour

The Last Gang
The Last Gang have announced European tour dates for this summer. The Last Gang released Noise Noise Noise in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 23GoldmarksStuttgart, DE
Jul 24JugendcafeZwiesel, DE (w/Belvedere)
Jul 25TrompeteBachum, DE (w/The Drowns)
Jul 27Unter DeckMunich, DE (w/Get Dead)
Jul 28DynamoZurich, DE (w/Get Dead)
Jul 29RockhalLuxembourg, LU (w/The Descendents)
Jul 30Rock n' Eat LiveLyon, FR
Jul 31XtremefestAlbi, FR
Aug 01MTCCologne, DE (w/Get Dead)
Aug 02KantineNuremburg, DE (w/Get Dead)
Aug 03Conne IslandLeipzig, DE (w/Get Dead)
Aug 04Indra ClubHamburg, DE (w/Get Dead)
Aug 05Brackrock EcofestDuffel, DE
Aug 06AstrantEde, NL
Aug 07MusiconDen Haag, NL
Aug 08TBALille, FR (w/Belvedere, Chaser)
Aug 09Le TrouSalavaux, CH
Aug 11TBATBA
Aug 12BayfestBellaria-Igea Marina, IT