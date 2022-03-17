Jonah Matranga, Middle-Aged Queers, Sarchasm, more on Jawbreaker tribute LP

Following the release of a track-by-track tribute to Rancid's …And out come the wolves, Sell The Heart Records and Lavasocks Records are releasing a track-by-track tribute to Jawbreaker's Dear you. The compilation is called Lawbreaker - Dear Who? and features cuts from Jonah Matranga, Middle-Aged Queers, Heavy Seas, Tulpa Luna, Sarchasm, Lousy Advice, Nobody's Baby, Sweeties, Danger Inc, and more.

The album is out May 4 and you can hear two tracks below.