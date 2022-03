9 hours ago by Em Moore

Spanish Love Songs have released a video for the re-imagined version of their song "Losers 2". The video was directed by Natalie Simmons. The song is off Brave Faces Etc., their album of re-imagined Brace Faces Everyone tracks, that will be out April 15 via Pure Noise Records. Spanish Love Songs will be touring Europe and the UK this June and released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the video below.