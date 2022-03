6 hours ago by Em Moore

Hyperska artist Eichlers has released a new song. The song is called "Buddy Icon" and features JER, the solo project of Jeremy Hunter of We Are the Union and Skatune Network. It is off My Checkered Future that will be out March 25 via Bad Time Records. Eichlers will be touring with We Are the Union in April and released NEW TONE earlier this year. Check out the song below.