Hey, ily! announce new album, release song

by Em Moore
Hey, ily! have announced that they will be releasing their debut LP. The album is called Psychokinetic Love Songs and will be out April 29 via Lonely Ghost Records. The band have released their first single "Intrusive Thoughts Always". Hey, ily! released their EP Internet Breath in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Psychokinetic Love Songs Tracklist
1. Rebooting
2. Intrusive Thoughts Always
3. Stress Headache
4. Glass House
5. Dreaming
6. Psychokinetic Love Song
7. Machine?
8. The Tempest
9. Human!
10. Shutting Down