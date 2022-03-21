No/Mas to release new album, share “Exile” video

No/Mas have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Consume/Deny/Repent and will be out April 29 via Closed Casket Activities. The band have also released a video for their new song "Exile". The video was created by Drain Hope and features live footage by Mind Decay. No/Mas are currently on tour with Full of Hell and released Last Laugh in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Consume/Deny/Repent Tracklist

1. Manipulate-Consume

2. Sin Verguenza

3. Exile

4. Interrogation

5. Sudor Frio

6. Mal De Ojo

7. Arson-Repent

8. Ciego

9. Ausencia De Luz

10. Refugio

11. Deny-Disgrace

12. Against My Will

13. Rabia

14. Police Brutality

15. Hypothermia