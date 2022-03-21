No/Mas to release new album, share “Exile” video

by Em Moore
No/Mas have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Consume/Deny/Repent and will be out April 29 via Closed Casket Activities. The band have also released a video for their new song "Exile". The video was created by Drain Hope and features live footage by Mind Decay. No/Mas are currently on tour with Full of Hell and released Last Laugh in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Consume/Deny/Repent Tracklist
1. Manipulate-Consume
2. Sin Verguenza
3. Exile
4. Interrogation
5. Sudor Frio
6. Mal De Ojo
7. Arson-Repent
8. Ciego
9. Ausencia De Luz
10. Refugio
11. Deny-Disgrace
12. Against My Will
13. Rabia
14. Police Brutality
15. Hypothermia