Toronto based power-pop band PONY have been added to Fucked Up's upcoming David Comes to Life tour. They will be playing on the majority of the shows in July. PONY released TV Baby in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 12
|Club Saw
|Ottawa, ON
|Jul 13
|Bar Le Ritz
|Montreal, QC
|Jul 14
|Sinclair
|Boston, MA
|Jul 15
|Brooklyn Made
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jul 16
|Brooklyn Made
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jul 17
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jul 18
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|Jul 19
|Mr. Smalls
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jul 20
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Jul 21
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 22
|Shelter
|Detroit, MI