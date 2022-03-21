PONY added to Fucked Up tour

PONY
by Tours

Toronto based power-pop band PONY have been added to Fucked Up's upcoming David Comes to Life tour. They will be playing on the majority of the shows in July. PONY released TV Baby in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 12Club SawOttawa, ON
Jul 13Bar Le RitzMontreal, QC
Jul 14SinclairBoston, MA
Jul 15Brooklyn MadeBrooklyn, NY
Jul 16Brooklyn MadeBrooklyn, NY
Jul 17Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
Jul 18Union StageWashington, DC
Jul 19Mr. SmallsPittsburgh, PA
Jul 20Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Jul 21Thalia HallChicago, IL
Jul 22ShelterDetroit, MI