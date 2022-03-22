Check out the new video by The Atlantic Union Project!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by The Atlantic Union Project!

"Trustworthy" is a rough and ragged, blown out, bashed up… love tune! The band charges forward with some pumping melodic punk and then drops some sweet words over the top. The track is earnest, cathartic, and sometimes a little mean sounding.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Simon Goodrick said: "The lyrical theme of this tune is a pretty obvious one from a head of not always obvious thoughts. It’s our punk rock love song on the EP. A shout-a-long that yearns for commitment, honesty, being real and forthright. It’s the 'as long as we don’t push one another over the edge, we’ve got one another’s backs' statement on the EP.”

3,482 Miles is out this summer via Engineer Records, Sell The Heart Records, Shield Recordings. You can check out "Trustworthy" below, right now!