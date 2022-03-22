Sunglaciers to release new album

by Em Moore
Calgary based Sunglaciers have announced that they will be releasing their second album. The album is called Subterranea and will be out March 25 via Mothland. The album was co-produced by Chad VanGaalen and mixed by Mark Lawson. The band have also released a video for "Out of My Skull" that was directed by Even Resnik. Sunglaciers released Foreign Bodies in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Subterranea Tracklist
1. Negative Ways
2. Avoidance
3. Out of My Skull
4. Order
5. Subterranea
6. Thought Maps
7. Stayed
8. Glue
9. Draw Me In
10. Best Years
11. No Horizon
12. Cause/Effect
13. Roundabout