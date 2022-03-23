Watch the new video by The Venomous Pinks!

Today we are thrilled to be premiering the new video from Arizona punks The Venomous Pinks! The video is for their new song "No Rules" and was directed by Alexander Thomas. Guitarist and vocalist Drea Doll said of the track,



"No Rules" is a scorned love letter in song form that attempts to break the vicious cycle of a toxic relationship. It was a fun track to record, because regardless of what stage you are at in life, everyone can relate to a little heartbreak. We are collaborating again with director Alexander Thomas to create the video. I'm stoked, because we were taping at The Pinks old stomping grounds, The Yucca Tap Room. The venue is an Arizona punk rock staple, and we really came into our own as a band on that stage - so it's only fitting.

The song is off their upcoming album Vita Mors that will be out June 3 via SBAM Records. The album was co-produced by Linh Le of Bad Cop/Bad Cop. "No Rules" will be streaming everywhere tomorrow and you can pre-save it right here . The Venomous Pinks released their EP Based On A True Story in 2021. Check out the video below!