Biitchseat announce album, release “Blackberries and Cherry Cola”

by Em Moore
Cleveland based indie punk band Biitchseat have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Float and will be out May 27 via Refresh Records. The band have also released their new single "Blackberries and Cherry Cola". Biitchseat released their EP I'll become kind. in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Float Tracklist
1. I'll Still Be Thinking of You
2. Wake Up
3. What We'll Turn Into
4. Tipesh
5. Interlude
6. Blackberries and Cherry Cola
7. Unidentified Failing Object
8. I Think I Hate You Now
9. Leap Day
10. Make Your Mark