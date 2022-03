Ted Leo, World/Inferno Friendship Society, Unsane, Fright, Grey C.E.L.L. and more are on a Ukranian benefit compilation called Band Together: A Benefit for Ukraine. The release also includes Ukranian bands and all profits go to Razom (Together in Ukrainian), a New York-based 501c3 non-profit. Some of the tracks, including the World/Inferno recoridng, are unreleased. You can check it out below.