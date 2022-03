, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Mariachi El Bronx are going to play anniversary shows on May 7 and 8. May 7 is at Gardne Amp in Gardon Grove, Ca with Aquabats opening. May 8 is at Pappy and Harrtiet's in Pioneertown, CA, with support TBA.