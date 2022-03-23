Soccer Mommy announces new album, releases “Shotgun” video

by Em Moore
Soccer Mommy has announced that she will be releasing a new album. The album is called Sometimes, Forever and will be available June 24 via Loma Vista. A video for her first single "Shotgun" has also been released. The video was directed by Kevin Lombardo. Soccer Mommy released color theory in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Sometimes, Forever Tracklist
1. Bones
2. With U
3. Unholy Affliction
4. Shotgun
5. newdemo
6. Darkness Forever
7. Don't Ask Me
8. Fire in the Driveway
9. Following Eyes
10. Feel It All The Time
11. Still