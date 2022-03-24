GILT announce new EP, release “Amethyst” featuring Shaolin G of UnityTX

by Em Moore
GILT have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Conceit and will feature five songs each with a different guest vocalist. The EP will be out May 6 via Smartpunk Records. The band have also released a new song, "Amethyst" that features Shaolin G of UnityTX. GILT released their EP In Windows, Through Mirrors in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Conceit Tracklist
1. Amethyst (feat. Shaolin G)
2. The Shape of Tools (feat. Kind Eyes)
3. Small Hollow Bones (feat. Syd Dolezal)
4. 206 (feat. Carson Pace)
5. Trophy Hunter (feat. Nat Lacuna)