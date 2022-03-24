Cro-Mags to release 5xCD live box set

Cro-Mags will be releasing a 5xCD box set of live shows. The shows are pulled from the mid to late 80s and are out via Cortex/Back on Black records on May 6. It's called Here's to the ink in ya. You can check out the track list below.
CD1 Track List (CBGBs '85)
1. By Myself
2. Signs of the Times
3. Show You No Mercy
4. World Peace
5. Malfunction
6. Don't Tread on Me
7. Life Of My Own
8. Do Unto Others
9. Street Justice
10. Survival of the Streets
11. Hard Times
12. You'll be the Death of Me (incomplete)
CD2 Track List (CBGBs '86)
1. Face the Facts
2. It's the Limit
3. Life of My Own
4. When Push Comes to Shove
5. Survival of the Streets
6. Show You No Mercy
7. Go Go Jam
8. World Peace
9. Do Unto Others
10. Don't Tread on Me
11. Hard Times
12. By Myself
13. Everybody's Gonna Die
14. Malfunction
15. Signs of the Times
CD3 Track List (Wellington's '86)
1. We Gotta Know
2. World Peace
3. Show You No Mercy
4. Malfunction
5. Street Justice
6. Survival of the Streets
7. Seekers of the Truth
8. It's the Limit
9. Hard Times
10. By Myself
11. Don't Tread on Me
12. Face the Facts
13. Do Unto Others
14. Life of My Own
15. Signs of the Times
16. Crush the Demoniac
CD4 Track List (The Electric Banana 08/06/86)
1. We Gotta Know
2. World Peace
3. Show You No Mercy
4. Malfunction
5. Street Justice
6. Survival of the Streets
7. Seekers of the Truth
8. It's the Limit
9. Hard Times
10. By Myself
11. Don't Tread on Me
12. Face the Facts
13. Do Unto Others
14. Life of My Own
15. Signs of the Times
16. Crush The Demoniac
CD5 Track List (Paradise 06/18/89)
1. Apocalypse Now
2. Days of Confusion
3. Street Justice
4. World Peace
5. Show You No Mercy
6. The Only One
7. Don't Tread On Me
8. Do Unto Others
9. Life of my Own
10. Down, But Not Out
11. Seekers of the Truth
12. Crush the Demoniac
13. Then and Now
14. Hard Times
15. Signs of the Times
16. Age of Quarrel
17. War Pigs intro/We Gotta Know
18. Malfunction
19. Death Camps