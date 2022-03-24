Cro-Mags to release 5xCD live box set

Cro-Mags will be releasing a 5xCD box set of live shows. The shows are pulled from the mid to late 80s and are out via Cortex/Back on Black records on May 6. It's called Here's to the ink in ya . You can check out the track list below.

CD1 Track List (CBGBs '85)

1. By Myself

2. Signs of the Times

3. Show You No Mercy

4. World Peace

5. Malfunction

6. Don't Tread on Me

7. Life Of My Own

8. Do Unto Others

9. Street Justice

10. Survival of the Streets

11. Hard Times

12. You'll be the Death of Me (incomplete)

CD2 Track List (CBGBs '86)

1. Face the Facts

2. It's the Limit

3. Life of My Own

4. When Push Comes to Shove

5. Survival of the Streets

6. Show You No Mercy

7. Go Go Jam

8. World Peace

9. Do Unto Others

10. Don't Tread on Me

11. Hard Times

12. By Myself

13. Everybody's Gonna Die

14. Malfunction

15. Signs of the Times

CD3 Track List (Wellington's '86)

1. We Gotta Know

2. World Peace

3. Show You No Mercy

4. Malfunction

5. Street Justice

6. Survival of the Streets

7. Seekers of the Truth

8. It's the Limit

9. Hard Times

10. By Myself

11. Don't Tread on Me

12. Face the Facts

13. Do Unto Others

14. Life of My Own

15. Signs of the Times

16. Crush the Demoniac

CD4 Track List (The Electric Banana 08/06/86)

1. We Gotta Know

2. World Peace

3. Show You No Mercy

4. Malfunction

5. Street Justice

6. Survival of the Streets

7. Seekers of the Truth

8. It's the Limit

9. Hard Times

10. By Myself

11. Don't Tread on Me

12. Face the Facts

13. Do Unto Others

14. Life of My Own

15. Signs of the Times

16. Crush The Demoniac

CD5 Track List (Paradise 06/18/89)

1. Apocalypse Now

2. Days of Confusion

3. Street Justice

4. World Peace

5. Show You No Mercy

6. The Only One

7. Don't Tread On Me

8. Do Unto Others

9. Life of my Own

10. Down, But Not Out

11. Seekers of the Truth

12. Crush the Demoniac

13. Then and Now

14. Hard Times

15. Signs of the Times

16. Age of Quarrel

17. War Pigs intro/We Gotta Know

18. Malfunction

19. Death Camps