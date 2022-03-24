Destroy Boys announce American tour dates

by Tours

Destroy Boys have announced a US tour for this spring. Scowl will be joinng them on the majority of dates. Destroy Boys released their album Open Mouth, Open Heart in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 20El CorazonSeattle, WA
May 21Bossanova BallroomPortland, OR
May 23Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
May 24Marquis TheaterDenver, CO
May 26Slowdown JrOmaha, NE
May 27The RinoKansas City, MO
May 28Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MO
May 29Hoosier DomeIndianapolis, IN
May 31Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Jun 01Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Jun 03Crystal BallroomSomerville, MA
Jun 04Le Poisson RougeNew York City, NY
Jun 05House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
Jun 06OttobarBaltimore, MD
Jun 08Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA
Jun 09Grey Eagle HallAsheville, NC
Jun 101904 Music HallJacksonville, FL
Jun 11OrpheumTampa, FL
Jun 12Henao Contemporary CenterOrlando, FL
Jun 14Ghost TrainBirmingham, AL
Jun 16Secret GroupHouston, TX
Jun 17Cine El ReyMcallen, TX
Jun 18The Rock BoxSan Antonio, TX
Jun 20Meow WolfSanta Fe, NM
Jun 22Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Jun 23Some SidestageSan Diego, CA (no Scowl)
Jun 24The GlasshousePomona, CA (no Scowl)
Jun 25Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA (no Scowl)