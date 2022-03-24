Destroy Boys have announced a US tour for this spring. Scowl will be joinng them on the majority of dates. Destroy Boys released their album Open Mouth, Open Heart in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 20
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|May 21
|Bossanova Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|May 23
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 24
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|May 26
|Slowdown Jr
|Omaha, NE
|May 27
|The Rino
|Kansas City, MO
|May 28
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO
|May 29
|Hoosier Dome
|Indianapolis, IN
|May 31
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Jun 01
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Jun 03
|Crystal Ballroom
|Somerville, MA
|Jun 04
|Le Poisson Rouge
|New York City, NY
|Jun 05
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Jun 06
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Jun 08
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|Jun 09
|Grey Eagle Hall
|Asheville, NC
|Jun 10
|1904 Music Hall
|Jacksonville, FL
|Jun 11
|Orpheum
|Tampa, FL
|Jun 12
|Henao Contemporary Center
|Orlando, FL
|Jun 14
|Ghost Train
|Birmingham, AL
|Jun 16
|Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|Jun 17
|Cine El Rey
|Mcallen, TX
|Jun 18
|The Rock Box
|San Antonio, TX
|Jun 20
|Meow Wolf
|Santa Fe, NM
|Jun 22
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jun 23
|Some Sidestage
|San Diego, CA (no Scowl)
|Jun 24
|The Glasshouse
|Pomona, CA (no Scowl)
|Jun 25
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA (no Scowl)