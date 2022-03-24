Courtney Barnett announces traveling festival

Courtney Barnett announces traveling festival
by Festivals & Events

Courtney Barnett has announced that she will be putting together a traveling festival called "Here and There". Sleater-Kinney, Japanese Breakfast, Bartees Strange, Wet Leg, Chicano Batman, Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin, The Beths, Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust, and Quinn Christopherson make up the rotating lineup. Tickets go on sale April 1. Courtney Barnett released Things Take Time, Take Time in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 08Arvest Bank Theatre at the MidlandKansas City, MO (w/Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson)
Aug 09The FactorySt. Louis, MO (w/Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson)
Aug 10The AgoraCleveland, OH (w/Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson)
Aug 12Harrisbug University at XL LiveHarrisburg, PA (w/Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, Caroline Rose)
Aug 13MASS MoCANorth Adams, MA (w/Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus,Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange, Hana Vu)
Aug 14Beak & SkiffSyracuse, NY (w/Courtney Barnett, Snail Mail, Faye Webster, Hana Vu)
Aug 16The Salt ShedChicago, IL (w/Courtney Barnett, Alvvays, The Beths)
Aug 20EdgefieldPortland, OR (w/Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen)
Aug 21Marymoor ParkRedmond, WA (w/Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Leith Ross)
Aug 23OrpheumVancouver, BC (w/Courtney Barnett, Lido Pimienta)
Aug 26Frost Amphitheater at StanfordStanford, CA (w/Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, Julia Jacklin)
Aug 28Humphrey's Concerts By The BaySan Diego, CA (w/Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain)
Aug 31Bomb FactoryDallas, TX (w/Courtney Barnett, Wet Leg, Indigo De Souza)
Sep 01ACL Live at the Moody TheaterAustin, TX (w/Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain)
Sep 03Mission BallroomDenver, CO (w/Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab, Bedouine)