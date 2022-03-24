Courtney Barnett has announced that she will be putting together a traveling festival called "Here and There". Sleater-Kinney, Japanese Breakfast, Bartees Strange, Wet Leg, Chicano Batman, Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin, The Beths, Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust, and Quinn Christopherson make up the rotating lineup. Tickets go on sale April 1. Courtney Barnett released Things Take Time, Take Time in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 08
|Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
|Kansas City, MO (w/Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson)
|Aug 09
|The Factory
|St. Louis, MO (w/Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson)
|Aug 10
|The Agora
|Cleveland, OH (w/Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson)
|Aug 12
|Harrisbug University at XL Live
|Harrisburg, PA (w/Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, Caroline Rose)
|Aug 13
|MASS MoCA
|North Adams, MA (w/Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus,Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange, Hana Vu)
|Aug 14
|Beak & Skiff
|Syracuse, NY (w/Courtney Barnett, Snail Mail, Faye Webster, Hana Vu)
|Aug 16
|The Salt Shed
|Chicago, IL (w/Courtney Barnett, Alvvays, The Beths)
|Aug 20
|Edgefield
|Portland, OR (w/Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen)
|Aug 21
|Marymoor Park
|Redmond, WA (w/Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Leith Ross)
|Aug 23
|Orpheum
|Vancouver, BC (w/Courtney Barnett, Lido Pimienta)
|Aug 26
|Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
|Stanford, CA (w/Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, Julia Jacklin)
|Aug 28
|Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay
|San Diego, CA (w/Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain)
|Aug 31
|Bomb Factory
|Dallas, TX (w/Courtney Barnett, Wet Leg, Indigo De Souza)
|Sep 01
|ACL Live at the Moody Theater
|Austin, TX (w/Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain)
|Sep 03
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO (w/Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab, Bedouine)