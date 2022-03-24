Spanish Love Songs announce American tour dates

Spanish Love Songs
by Tours

Spanish Love Songs have announced American tour dates for this May. Save Face and Camp Trash will be joining them on all dates. Spanish Love Songs will be touring Europe and the UK this June, will be releasing Brave Faces Everyone Etc. on April 15, and released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 05GabesIowa City, IA
May 06High NoonMadison, WI
May 07Durty NelliesPalatine, IL
May 08Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
May 10The Blind PigAnn Arbor, MI
May 12Crystal BallroomSomerville, MA
May 13Empire UndergroundAlbany, NY
May 14AMHAmityville, NY
May 15Mercury LoungeNew York, NY
May 17House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
May 19First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA
May 20SongbyrdsWashington, DC
May 21Elevation 27Virginia Beach, VA
May 22MotorcoDurham, NC
May 24Asheville Music HallAsheville, NC
May 25Ghost TrainBirmingham, AL
May 26Carolina WatershedMemphis, TN
May 27Odyssey LoungeSpringfield, MO
May 29So What!? FestivalDallas, TX