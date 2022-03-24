Spanish Love Songs have announced American tour dates for this May. Save Face and Camp Trash will be joining them on all dates. Spanish Love Songs will be touring Europe and the UK this June, will be releasing Brave Faces Everyone Etc. on April 15, and released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 05
|Gabes
|Iowa City, IA
|May 06
|High Noon
|Madison, WI
|May 07
|Durty Nellies
|Palatine, IL
|May 08
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|May 10
|The Blind Pig
|Ann Arbor, MI
|May 12
|Crystal Ballroom
|Somerville, MA
|May 13
|Empire Underground
|Albany, NY
|May 14
|AMH
|Amityville, NY
|May 15
|Mercury Lounge
|New York, NY
|May 17
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|May 19
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 20
|Songbyrds
|Washington, DC
|May 21
|Elevation 27
|Virginia Beach, VA
|May 22
|Motorco
|Durham, NC
|May 24
|Asheville Music Hall
|Asheville, NC
|May 25
|Ghost Train
|Birmingham, AL
|May 26
|Carolina Watershed
|Memphis, TN
|May 27
|Odyssey Lounge
|Springfield, MO
|May 29
|So What!? Festival
|Dallas, TX