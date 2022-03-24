Austin based hardcore punk band Bondbreakr have announced Texas tour dates for April. The band released Bondbreakr in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 02
|Ragnar's On The Compound
|San Marcos, TX (w/Kabuto, The Churn Greyfeather)
|Apr 03
|Kick Butt Coffee
|Austin, TX (w/Worm Suicide, Radical Operations, Falling Knives)
|Apr 10
|Far Out Lounge
|Austin, TX (w/Pinata Protest, Black Mercy, User Unauthorized, Now It's Dark)
|Apr 22
|Faust Tavern
|San Antonio, TX
|Apr 23
|Bohemeo's
|Houston, TX
|Apr 24
|Kick Butt Coffee
|Austin, TX