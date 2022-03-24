Bondbreakr announce Texas shows

by Tours

Austin based hardcore punk band Bondbreakr have announced Texas tour dates for April. The band released Bondbreakr in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 02Ragnar's On The CompoundSan Marcos, TX (w/Kabuto, The Churn Greyfeather)
Apr 03Kick Butt CoffeeAustin, TX (w/Worm Suicide, Radical Operations, Falling Knives)
Apr 10Far Out LoungeAustin, TX (w/Pinata Protest, Black Mercy, User Unauthorized, Now It's Dark)
Apr 22Faust TavernSan Antonio, TX
Apr 23Bohemeo'sHouston, TX
Apr 24Kick Butt CoffeeAustin, TX