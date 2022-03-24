After some technical issues the Punknews Podcast returns with bonus episode #580.5! In this special bonus episode Em Moore plays some of the best new music that was released in January. Songs by Tits Up, Blue Venus, Comeback Kid, Teenage Halloween, Age of Apocalypse, Sweat, Sprints and many more are played. Check out the episode below and keep an eye out for more to come.
