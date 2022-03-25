Streetlight Manifesto (US/Canada)

Streetlight Manifesto (US/Canada)
by Tours

Streetlight Manifesto have announced tour dates for this summer and fall. They will be playing America and have a couple of Canadian dates. Streetlight Manifesto released The Hands That Thieve in 2013. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 08The Union Event CenterSalt Lake City, UT
Jul 09Mission BallroomDenver, CO
Jul 10Brooklyn Bowl Las VegasLas Vegas, NV
Jul 11Marquee TheatreTempe, AZ
Jul 12HOBAnaheim, CA
Jul 13HOBSan Diego, CA
Jul 14The WarfieldSan Francisco, CA
Jul 15McMenamins Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
Jul 16The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Aug 26L'OlympiaMontréal, QC
Aug 27The Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Sep 02JannusTampa, FL
Sep 03Hard Rock LiveOrlando, FL
Sep 04The EasternAtlanta, GA
Sep 10Lupo's Heartbreak HotelProvidence, RI
Sep 11Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA
Sep 24The Factory In Deep EllumDallas, TX
Sep 25Emos AustinAustin, TX
Nov 11College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT
Nov 12The FillmoreSilver Spring, MD
Nov 18Radius ChicagoChicago, IL
Nov 19Royal Oak TheaterRoyal Oak, MI
Nov 20Agora Theater & BallroomCleveland, OH