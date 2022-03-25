Streetlight Manifesto have announced tour dates for this summer and fall. They will be playing America and have a couple of Canadian dates. Streetlight Manifesto released The Hands That Thieve in 2013. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 08
|The Union Event Center
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jul 09
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|Jul 10
|Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jul 11
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ
|Jul 12
|HOB
|Anaheim, CA
|Jul 13
|HOB
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 14
|The Warfield
|San Francisco, CA
|Jul 15
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Jul 16
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Aug 26
|L'Olympia
|Montréal, QC
|Aug 27
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Sep 02
|Jannus
|Tampa, FL
|Sep 03
|Hard Rock Live
|Orlando, FL
|Sep 04
|The Eastern
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 10
|Lupo's Heartbreak Hotel
|Providence, RI
|Sep 11
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 24
|The Factory In Deep Ellum
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 25
|Emos Austin
|Austin, TX
|Nov 11
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT
|Nov 12
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD
|Nov 18
|Radius Chicago
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 19
|Royal Oak Theater
|Royal Oak, MI
|Nov 20
|Agora Theater & Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH