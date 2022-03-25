Architects (US Tour)

by Epitaph Tours

To coincide with the release of their new live/orchestral album, For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road, Architects have announced a US tour for this fall.

September 6, 2022Minneapolis, MNFirst Ave
September 8, 2022Milwaukee, WIThe Rave
September 9, 2022Chicago, ILRiviera
September 10, 2022Columbus, OHNewport Music Hall
September 12, 2022Indianapolis, INDeluxe
September 13, 2022Cleveland, OHAgora Ballroom
September 15, 2022Detroit, MIRoyal Oak
September 20, 2022Boston, MAHouse of Blues
September 21, 2022New York, NYTerminal 5
September 22, 2022Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore
September 23, 2022Silver Springs, MDThe Fillmore
September 25, 2022Louisville, KYLouder Than Life
September 26, 2022Norfolk, VAThe Norva
September 27, 2022Raleigh, NCThe Ritz
September 29, 2022Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works
September 30, 2022Atlanta, GAHeaven
October 1, 2022St Petersburg, FLJannus Live
October 3, 2022Dallas, TXGranada Theatre
October 4, 2022San Antonio, TXAztec Theatre
October 6, 2022Tempe, AZThe Marquee
October 7, 2022Los Angeles, CANOVO
October 9, 2022Sacramento, CAAftershock