To coincide with the release of their new live/orchestral album, For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road, Architects have announced a US tour for this fall.
|September 6, 2022
|Minneapolis, MN
|First Ave
|September 8, 2022
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave
|September 9, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|Riviera
|September 10, 2022
|Columbus, OH
|Newport Music Hall
|September 12, 2022
|Indianapolis, IN
|Deluxe
|September 13, 2022
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Ballroom
|September 15, 2022
|Detroit, MI
|Royal Oak
|September 20, 2022
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues
|September 21, 2022
|New York, NY
|Terminal 5
|September 22, 2022
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|September 23, 2022
|Silver Springs, MD
|The Fillmore
|September 25, 2022
|Louisville, KY
|Louder Than Life
|September 26, 2022
|Norfolk, VA
|The Norva
|September 27, 2022
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|September 29, 2022
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|September 30, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|Heaven
|October 1, 2022
|St Petersburg, FL
|Jannus Live
|October 3, 2022
|Dallas, TX
|Granada Theatre
|October 4, 2022
|San Antonio, TX
|Aztec Theatre
|October 6, 2022
|Tempe, AZ
|The Marquee
|October 7, 2022
|Los Angeles, CA
|NOVO
|October 9, 2022
|Sacramento, CA
|Aftershock