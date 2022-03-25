Check out the new video by Namen Namen!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Namen Namen!

Namen Namen kick out high energy garage-punk that is blown out and a little crazed. The band has the edged jangle of Velvet Underground, but also add in a little whacked out mania ala the Cramps and King Khan. This band is meldoic… but kind of savage, too.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's vocalist Dylan record said: "“This song is about a universal feeling that we all feel. It can be liberating but also dangerous obsessive. The video is inspired by those library computer games. It’s also a self help guide."

The band's self-titled EP is out April 1, but you can check out the video for The One I Love Most" below, right now!