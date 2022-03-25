Check out the new video by Namen Namen!

Check out the new video by Namen Namen!
by

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Namen Namen!

Namen Namen kick out high energy garage-punk that is blown out and a little crazed. The band has the edged jangle of Velvet Underground, but also add in a little whacked out mania ala the Cramps and King Khan. This band is meldoic… but kind of savage, too.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's vocalist Dylan record said: "“This song is about a universal feeling that we all feel. It can be liberating but also dangerous obsessive. The video is inspired by those library computer games. It’s also a self help guide."

The band's self-titled EP is out April 1, but you can check out the video for The One I Love Most" below, right now!

Photo Credit: Andie Tiff