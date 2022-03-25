Gaslight Anthem reunites

Today, Brian Fallon announced that The Gaslight Anthem are reuniting / returning to being an active band. he stated on social media: "Hello everyone, Brian here. I hate to disappoint you, but I need to inform you that there will not be a 10th anniversary Handwritten Tour, or a documentary… However, I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band." The band's last release was Get Hurt in 2014.