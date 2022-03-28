GILT (Europe & UK)

GILT
by Tours

GILT have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The tour will take place in May and June. GILT will be releasing their EP Conceit on May 6 and released their EP In Windows, Through Mirrors in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 28Decolonoize FestBerlin, DE
May 30VegaliteBrno, CZ
May 31Koncerty na garazachBratislava, SK
Jun 01KramladenVienna, AT
Jun 03KellerperleWurzburg, DE
Jun 04Oetinger VillaDarmstadt, DE
Jun 07PrivatCologne, DE
Jun 08Muziekcentrum TrixAntwerp, BE
Jun 09Exchange (Basement)Bristol, UK
Jun 10Le PubNewport, UK
Jun 11Temple of BoomLeeds, UK
Jun 12The Queen's Head BrixtonLondon, UK