GILT have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The tour will take place in May and June. GILT will be releasing their EP Conceit on May 6 and released their EP In Windows, Through Mirrors in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 28
|Decolonoize Fest
|Berlin, DE
|May 30
|Vegalite
|Brno, CZ
|May 31
|Koncerty na garazach
|Bratislava, SK
|Jun 01
|Kramladen
|Vienna, AT
|Jun 03
|Kellerperle
|Wurzburg, DE
|Jun 04
|Oetinger Villa
|Darmstadt, DE
|Jun 07
|Privat
|Cologne, DE
|Jun 08
|Muziekcentrum Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|Jun 09
|Exchange (Basement)
|Bristol, UK
|Jun 10
|Le Pub
|Newport, UK
|Jun 11
|Temple of Boom
|Leeds, UK
|Jun 12
|The Queen's Head Brixton
|London, UK