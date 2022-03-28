Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Psychedelic Furs have announced tour dates for this summer. X, with their original lineup, will be playing support on all dates. The Psychedelic Furs released Made of Rain in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 06
|Rose Music Center at The Heights
|Huber Heights, OH
|Jul 08
|History
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 09
|M-TELUS
|Montreal, QC
|Jul 10
|Bronson Centre
|Ottawa, ON
|Jul 12
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|Jul 13
|The Strand Theatre
|Providence, RI
|Jul 15
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York, NY
|Jul 16
|Xcite Center at Parx Casino
|Bensalem, PA
|Jul 17
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD
|Jul 19
|The Palace Theatre
|Greensburg, PA
|Jul 20
|The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Ctr
|Cincinnati, OH
|Jul 22
|MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
|Northfield, OH
|Jul 23
|Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 24
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI
|Jul 26
|The Pageant
|St. Louis, MO
|Jul 27
|The Sylvee
|Madison, WI
|Jul 29
|The Riverside Theater
|Milwaukee, WI
|Jul 30
|Palace Theatre
|Saint Paul, MN
|Aug 02
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|Aug 06
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, BC
|Aug 07
|Woodland Park Zoo
|Seattle, WA
|Aug 08
|Grand Lodge
|Forest Grove, OR
|Aug 11
|The Masonic
|San Francisco, CA
|Aug 12
|Charles Krug Winery
|St. Helena, CA