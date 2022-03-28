The Psychedelic Furs/X (US & Canada)

The Psychedelic Furs/X (US & Canada)
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Psychedelic Furs have announced tour dates for this summer. X, with their original lineup, will be playing support on all dates. The Psychedelic Furs released Made of Rain in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 06Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber Heights, OH
Jul 08HistoryToronto, ON
Jul 09M-TELUSMontreal, QC
Jul 10Bronson CentreOttawa, ON
Jul 12House of BluesBoston, MA
Jul 13The Strand TheatreProvidence, RI
Jul 15The Rooftop at Pier 17New York, NY
Jul 16Xcite Center at Parx CasinoBensalem, PA
Jul 17The FillmoreSilver Spring, MD
Jul 19The Palace TheatreGreensburg, PA
Jul 20The Andrew J Brady ICON Music CtrCincinnati, OH
Jul 22MGM Northfield Park – Center StageNorthfield, OH
Jul 23Aragon BallroomChicago, IL
Jul 24Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI
Jul 26The PageantSt. Louis, MO
Jul 27The SylveeMadison, WI
Jul 29The Riverside TheaterMilwaukee, WI
Jul 30Palace TheatreSaint Paul, MN
Aug 02Mission BallroomDenver, CO
Aug 06Commodore BallroomVancouver, BC
Aug 07Woodland Park ZooSeattle, WA
Aug 08Grand LodgeForest Grove, OR
Aug 11The MasonicSan Francisco, CA
Aug 12Charles Krug WinerySt. Helena, CA