Roxy Music have announced that they will be going on tour for the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The lineup is Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson. This will be the first time they've played together since 2011. St. Vincent will be playing support on all dates. Tickets for the UK go on sale March 31 and North American tickets go on sale April 4. Check out the dates below.