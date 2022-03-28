Roxy Music announce 50th anniversary tour

by Tours

Roxy Music have announced that they will be going on tour for the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The lineup is Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson. This will be the first time they've played together since 2011. St. Vincent will be playing support on all dates. Tickets for the UK go on sale March 31 and North American tickets go on sale April 4. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 07Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON
Sep 09Capital One ArenaWashington, DC
Sep 12Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Sep 15Wells Fargo CenterPhiladelphia, PA
Sep 17TD GardenBoston, MA
Sep 19United CenterChicago, IL
Sep 21Moody CenterAustin, TX
Sep 23American Airlines CenterDallas, TX
Sep 26Chase CenterSan Francisco, CA
Sep 28The ForumLos Angeles, CA
Oct 10OVO HydroGlasgow, UK
Oct 12AO ArenaManchester, UK
Oct 14The O2London, UK