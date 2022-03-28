Roxy Music have announced that they will be going on tour for the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The lineup is Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson. This will be the first time they've played together since 2011. St. Vincent will be playing support on all dates. Tickets for the UK go on sale March 31 and North American tickets go on sale April 4. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 07
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON
|Sep 09
|Capital One Arena
|Washington, DC
|Sep 12
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Sep 15
|Wells Fargo Center
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 17
|TD Garden
|Boston, MA
|Sep 19
|United Center
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 21
|Moody Center
|Austin, TX
|Sep 23
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 26
|Chase Center
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 28
|The Forum
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 10
|OVO Hydro
|Glasgow, UK
|Oct 12
|AO Arena
|Manchester, UK
|Oct 14
|The O2
|London, UK