Three new episodes of the Punknews Podcast are up right now!

In episode #581 episode John, Hallie, and Em talk about Chubby and The Gang's new Labour of Love EP, Thick's new video, Boris The Sprinkler's upcoming anniversary shows, Fusion Babies' debut recordings, and pay tribute to the late King Louie Bankston. Bad dreams, Powerplant's upcoming album and RPG module, Eve 6's upcoming tour, and much more are also discussed.

Episode #582 sees Sam, Hallie, and John discussing new record acquisions, Ann Beretta's new album, Charger's new song, and The Ergs!' new EP. Integrity playing US shows, the Honey Bane re-release, politics, Rancid and much more are also discussed. Songs by Forever Unclean, Honey Bane, and NOBRO are played.

And episode #582.5 is a bonus episode where Em returns to bring you some of the best new songs from February. Songs by Panic Shack, Riverby, Ithaca, Pillow Queens, Peace Test, Alice Bag, Fontaines D.C., Grumpster, NOBRO and many more are played.

