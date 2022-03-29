Montreal based hardcore punks The Last Mile have announced a European tour for this spring. Pink Flamingos will be joining them on all dates. The Last Mile released their album Respect The Frequency in 2021 via Rad Girlfriend Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 27
|Juz
|Mannheim, DE
|Apr 28
|Trois Petits Points
|Nancy, FR
|Apr 29
|Le Trou
|Salavaux, CH
|Apr 30
|CIQ
|Milan, IT
|May 01
|Arci Dallo
|Castiglione Delle Stiviere, IT
|May 03
|Klub Baza
|Ajdovscina, SL
|May 04
|AKC Attack
|Zagreb, CR
|May 05
|MusicHouse
|Graz, AU
|May 06
|Club Coco
|Vienna, AU
|May 07
|Zentralwek
|Dresden, DE
|May 08
|Steelbuch
|Eisenhuttenstadt, DE
|May 10
|Franken
|Berlin, DE
|May 11
|Club Veb
|Hildesheim, DE
|May 12
|Kreativfabrik
|Wiesbaden, DE
|May 13
|Alte Hackerei
|Kalsruhe, DE
|May 14
|JH Pand
|Genk, BE
|May 15
|McDaid's
|Le Havre, FR