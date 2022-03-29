The Last Mile (Europe)

Montreal based hardcore punks The Last Mile have announced a European tour for this spring. Pink Flamingos will be joining them on all dates. The Last Mile released their album Respect The Frequency in 2021 via Rad Girlfriend Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 27JuzMannheim, DE
Apr 28Trois Petits PointsNancy, FR
Apr 29Le TrouSalavaux, CH
Apr 30CIQMilan, IT
May 01Arci DalloCastiglione Delle Stiviere, IT
May 03Klub BazaAjdovscina, SL
May 04AKC AttackZagreb, CR
May 05MusicHouseGraz, AU
May 06Club CocoVienna, AU
May 07ZentralwekDresden, DE
May 08SteelbuchEisenhuttenstadt, DE
May 10FrankenBerlin, DE
May 11Club VebHildesheim, DE
May 12KreativfabrikWiesbaden, DE
May 13Alte HackereiKalsruhe, DE
May 14JH PandGenk, BE
May 15McDaid'sLe Havre, FR