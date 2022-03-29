These Arms Are Snakes announce US shows, release new video

These Arms Are Snakes have announced a handful of US shows for this summer. Git Some and Young Widows will be playing support on select dates. Tickets go on sale April 1. The band have also released a video directed by Documavision for their demo version of "Riding the Grape Dragon". The song is off their upcoming rarities album Duct Tape & Shivering Crows due out April 15 via Suicide Squeeze Records. These Arms Are Snakes released Tail Swallower and Dove in 2008. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 15Marquis TheaterDenver, CO (w/Git Some)
Jun 16Lincoln HallChicago, IL (w/Young Widows)
Jun 18WarsawBrooklyn, NY (w/Young Widows)
Jul 07CrybabyOakland, CA
Jul 08EchoplexLos Angeles, CA