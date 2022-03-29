These Arms Are Snakes announce US shows, release new video

by Em Moore
These Arms Are Snakes have announced a handful of US shows for this summer. Git Some and Young Widows will be playing support on select dates. Tickets go on sale April 1. The band have also released a video directed by Documavision for their demo version of "Riding the Grape Dragon". The song is off their upcoming rarities album Duct Tape & Shivering Crows due out April 15 via Suicide Squeeze Records. These Arms Are Snakes released Tail Swallower and Dove in 2008. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 15
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO (w/Git Some)
|Jun 16
|Lincoln Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/Young Widows)
|Jun 18
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Young Widows)
|Jul 07
|Crybaby
|Oakland, CA
|Jul 08
|Echoplex
|Los Angeles, CA