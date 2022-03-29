Members of MxPx, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and Zebrahead release video for Mercy Music cover

Mike Herrera of MxPx, Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Adrian Estrella and Ali Tabatabaee of Zebrahead have released a video for their cover of Mercy Music's "Nothing In The Dark". Mike Herrera said of the cover,



"With how competitive this industry can be, we realize we’re lucky to be doing this after all this time, on our schedule, on our terms, and that most don’t get to that point. I don’t think an opening slot helps a younger band the way they used to. The world is changing and how we learn about music and consume music is changing so fast. So we convinced our friends to try something new with us to help a younger band. This one’s written by the opener of the shows we’re all playing together, we didn’t even tell them we were doing it!!! Stacey, Ali, and Adrian were stoked to get involved, and honestly to them I say, thank you for trying one of our crazy ideas!!! To you guys, I say thank you for listening, and go listen to Mercy Music!!!"

MxPx, Zebrahead, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and Mercy Music will be playing two shows together this April. Check out the video below.