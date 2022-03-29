Portrayal of Guilt/Yautja (US & Canada)

by Em Moore
Portrayal of Guilt have announced tour dates for this May. Yautja will be joining them on the majority of dates. The band are currently on tour in the US and will be touring Europe and the UK with Thou in the summer. Portrayal of Guilt released We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 14
|Oblivion Access Festival
|Austin, TX
|May 15
|Cheap Steaks (matinee)
|Dallas, TX
|May 16
|Recordbar
|Kansas City, MO
|May 17
|XBK
|Des Moines, IA
|May 18
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|May 19
|Empty Bottle
|Chicago, IL
|May 20
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|May 21
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|May 22
|Velvet Undergound
|Toronto, ON
|May 23
|Bar Le Ritz PDB
|Montreal, QC
|May 24
|The Rockwell
|Boston, MA
|May 25
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 27
|123 Pleasant Street
|Morgantown, WV
|May 28
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|May 29
|The Odditorium
|Asheville, NC
|May 31
|Hi-Tone
|Memphis, TN (no Yautja)