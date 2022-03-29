Portrayal of Guilt/Yautja (US & Canada)

Portrayal of Guilt have announced tour dates for this May. Yautja will be joining them on the majority of dates. The band are currently on tour in the US and will be touring Europe and the UK with Thou in the summer. Portrayal of Guilt released We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 14Oblivion Access FestivalAustin, TX
May 15Cheap Steaks (matinee)Dallas, TX
May 16RecordbarKansas City, MO
May 17XBKDes Moines, IA
May 18X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
May 19Empty BottleChicago, IL
May 20Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
May 21Grog ShopCleveland, OH
May 22Velvet UndergoundToronto, ON
May 23Bar Le Ritz PDBMontreal, QC
May 24The RockwellBoston, MA
May 25Saint VitusBrooklyn, NY
May 27123 Pleasant StreetMorgantown, WV
May 28Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA
May 29The OdditoriumAsheville, NC
May 31Hi-ToneMemphis, TN (no Yautja)