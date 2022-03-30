Night Court: “Titanic”

We are pleased to bring to you an Punknews exclusive premiere for Vancouver power trio Night Court. The band formed during lockdown between friends and will be releasing a new record titled Nervous Birds Too. The relaase is available now on pre-order will be out on Cassette tape and digitally through Snappy Little Numbers on May 6th, 2022. Today we have the music video premiere for "Titanic", see below.
"This video was a real group effort because we were low on time. We shot the band stuff in my basement the day after my birthday then I left to play some solo shows in California the next day. Dave did the puppet animation while I was gone and Emily got to warm up her acting muscles which we will have her fully flexing in future vids!” - Jiffy Marx