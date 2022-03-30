Beach Bunny announce album, release “Fire Escape” video

by Em Moore
Beach Bunny have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Emotional Creature and will be out July 22 via Mom + Pop. The band have released a video for their new single "Fire Escape". Beach Bunny will be touring the US and Canada this spring and released their EP Blame Game in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Emotional Creature Tracklist
1. Entropy
2. Oxygen
3. Deadweight
4. Gone
5. Eventually
6. Fire Escape
7. Weeds
8. Gravity
9. Scream
10. Infinity Room
11. Karaoke
12. Love Song