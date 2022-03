3 hours ago by Em Moore

Try The Pie have announced that they've signed to Get Better Records and have released a new single. It is called "New Dust" and is their first new music in seven years. The band is led by Bean Tupou and is made up of Nick Lopez (Ugly Winner), Bailey Lupo (Scowl), and Laine Barriga (My Friend). Try The Pie released their album Domestication in 2015. Check out the song below.