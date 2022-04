TV Priest announce album, release video and tour dates

10 hours ago by Em Moore

TV Priest have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called My Other People and will be out June 17 via Sub Pop Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Bury Me In My Shoes". The video was done by Sparks Studio. TV Priest will be touring the UK later this year and released Uppers in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.