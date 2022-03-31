TV Priest announce album, release video and tour dates

by Em Moore
TV Priest have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called My Other People and will be out June 17 via Sub Pop Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Bury Me In My Shoes". The video was done by Sparks Studio. TV Priest will be touring the UK later this year and released Uppers in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
My Other People Tracklist
1. One Easy Thing
2. Bury Me In My Shoes
3. Limehouse Cut
4. I Have Learnt Nothing
5. It Was Beautiful
6. The Happiest Place on Earth
7. My Other People
8. The Breakers
9. Unravelling
10. It Was A Gift
11. I Am Safe Here
12. Sunland
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jun. 17
|London, UK
|Rough Trade East
|Jun. 20
|Brighton, UK
|Resident
|Jun. 21
|Southsea Portsmouth, UK
|Pie & Vinyl
|Jun. 22
|Totnes, UK
|Drift
|Jun. 23
|Leeds, UK
|The Vinyl Whistle
|Oct. 30
|Bristol, UK
|The Louisiana
|Oct. 31
|Birmingham, UK
|Hare & Hounds
|Nov. 01
|Dublin, IE
|The Workman's Cellar
|Nov. 03
|anchester, UK
|Yes (Pink Room)
|Nov. 04
|Glasgow, UK
|Broadcast
|Nov. 05
|Leeds, UK
|Belgrave Music Hall
|Nov. 07
|Cambridge, UK
|Portland Arms
|Nov. 08
|Leicester, UK
|Firebug Bar
|Nov. 10
|London, UK
|Scala
|Nov. 11
|Reading, UK
|The Face Bar
|Nov. 12
|Southampton, UK
|The Joiners
|Nov. 13
|Brighton, UK
|Green Door Store