Watch the new video by Handheld!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Kitchener, Ontario skate punks Handheld! The video is for their new song "Bend The Iron". The song is about the 2013 Lac Megantic rail disaster and features Emilie Plamondon (Punk Roquette). The band said of the song,

"You've heard the story, bare minimum safety protocols, inadequate staffing, and corporate oversight leads to tragedy. Bend the iron tells the true tale of how the lack of attention caused one of the worst rail disasters in Canadian history, claiming the lives of over 45 residents and destroying a picturesque lake-side town in Quebec."

The song is off their upcoming album A Canadian Tragedy that will be out June 14 via Thousand Island Records. Check out the video below.